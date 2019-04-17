Judge Fields and Fiscal Court honors the telecommunicators in 911 Dispatch Center

With disasters and emergencies occurring at anytime and reqjuire police, fire, search and rescue, emergency medical and other emergeny services to responds, their prompt response is predicated on the abilities of the public safety telecommunicators.

Judge Executive David Fields proclaimed April 14-20 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Pendleton County at the Fiscal Court caucus meeting on Tuesday, April 16.

The proclamation reads in part: The public safety telecommunicators of Pendleton County 911 Dispatch Center continuously monitor the weather, the river and other possible hazards providing early warning to citizens, contribute to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires, rescue of citizines and treatment of patients, and are a critical link of the emergency responders by monitoring their activities, providing them vital information and ensuring their safety.

Each finishes by stating that "each dispatcher has exhibited courage, compassion, commitment, and professionalism during their performance of their duties in the past year."