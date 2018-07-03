Jones rehabbing is hitting all the goals

Close to three weeks ago, Chicago White Sox reliever Nate Jones was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a pronator muscle strain of his pitching arm. In an exclusive interview with the Falmouth Outlook before the White Sox' first game versus the Cincinnati Reds, Jones indicated that his rehab is progressing well.

"We are hitting each of our goals and anything that has come up, we have been able to handle," said Jones who had a bullpen session before the White Sox' 5-3 come-from-behind loss to the Reds.

Jones indicated that he threw from 90 feet with velocity and for the first time threw from flat ground.

"Each day, I come in and they have a new goal for me to reach that day. I like not knowing the goal until that day and working to achieve it," he added.

When he gets to the point he is ready to face live hitters, Jones expects to do a rehab stint in the minors.

It is evident that Jones is facing this rehab with the same determination and hard work that has led him to the major leagues.

Look for a story from Sam McClanahan about Pendleton County turning out in droves for the White Sox-Reds series in support of their native major league son and from Keith Smith on what is a day in the life of a major league relief pitcher like in Tuesday, July 10 editiion of the Falmouth Outlook.