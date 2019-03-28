Ivanka Trump tours Toyota plant as part of Pledge to America's Worker agreement

Ivanka Trump, adviser to her father President Donald Trump, toured Georgetown's Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky Thursday morning to join with Toyota Motor officials to sign the Pledge to America's Workers.

Jim Lentz, CEO of Toyota Motor North America and Ivanka signed the pledge which demonstrates companies and trade groups throughout the country commitment to expand programs that educate, train, and reskill American workers from high-school age to near-retirement.

"When we got here this morning, I asked Jim what he thought about boosting Toyota's pledge to develop 100,000 education, training and reskilling opportunities. He said how about 200,000 opportunities," Ivanka said. During a stop on her tour of the plant before signing the pledge, surrounding by Toyota workers, "This is their greatest asset right here," she said.

"It's all about advancing workers in America into the future," Lentz said. "It's not only about what, but how we do things. It is critical to have the most talented workforce as we go into the future as we begin to transform our company from just an automotive company but a mobility company."

During a roundtable discussion after the tour, Toyota leaders touted of their training program's success as Ivanka heard firsthand how it has changed lives.