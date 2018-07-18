Inches are a mile at the youth fair pulling competitions

Whether it is bragging rights for local farmers or just nights of family-filled fun, the pulling competitions at the Pendleton County Youth Fair is guaranteed to create smiles and memories for all ages.

Or as Pete Wright summed up the week, “It is good times for hillbillies to get together.”

There are plenty of those chances throughout the week starting with the KOI ATV Drag Race on Monday, July 23, the “Run What you Brung” competition on Tuesday, July 24 and the “Battle of the Bluegrass” on Friday, July 27. But those are just a couple of the competitions.

The “Run what you Brung” is closed off for just Pendleton County residents to bring their best piece of machinery and compete for the top prize.

“It’s a bunch of adult kids having fun,” said local farmer Tony Greene who has been involved in putting the event on for several years.

The competition is limited to 16-years-old and over drivers for safety and liability reasons but it brings the best in Pendleton County farmers together. The sled is several thousands of pounds on a 300 yard track.

“Whomever pulls it the furthest, wins,” said Greene. “In this competition, inches are as good as a miles.”

While the adults are taking their high-performance and expensive toys mano-mano, the kids are not left out. There is a kiddie tractor pull at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 23 and an adult tractor driving competition on Wednesday, July 25.

Husband and wives can team up to prove who is the best backseat driver on Wednesday, July 25 while farmers can bring their horses for a pull on Saturday evening. But the highlight of the week will be the professionals in the “Battle of the Bluegrass” on Friday night.

