"I ROCK KENTUCKY BLUE"

Pendleton County Wildcats senior basketball star Dontaie Allen accomplished a feat on August 2 that no other high school boys’ player has been able to do in over five years.

Following his second unofficial visit to the University of Kentucky this summer, the 6’6” wing player who scored more total points than anyone in Kentucky high school play last season (1,019) left campus on the evening of August 1 having been extended, and verbally accepting a full scholarship offer from the most-decorated college basketball program in history, by head coach, John Calipari. Allen becomes the first in-state player to become a Wildcat since Derek Willis (Bullitt East) and Dominique Hawkins (Madison Central) back in 2013.

Allen wasted no time in accepting the offer at what he’s always referred to as his “dream school”. Shortly after Calipari offered him the opportunity to showcase his talents at Rupp Arena beginning in the Fall of 2019, he told his future coach that Kentucky is where he wanted to be.

“This means the world to me because not too many players here in the state get the opportunity so I’m not taking it for granted,” Allen said. “Coach Cal said that if I go in and work hard, that I can get great things from this program,” he continued.

The verbal agreement given by Allen officially puts a stamp on “The Summer of Dontaie,” as his play during the AAU circuit as a member of M.A.T.T.S Mustangs saw his stock soar higher than any high school player in the country over the last two months.

Allen’s play at the Under Armour Challenge in Georgia last month generated national headlines which resulted in his profile skyrocketing up the ranks of national recruiting website, Rivals. Allen entered the summer ranked 151st in the country but that quickly changed as his elevated him to 47th overall currently.

His stellar play on the big stage came as no surprise to the people who have had a big impact in his development as a basketball player, beginning with Pendleton County boys basketball head coach, Keaton Belcher; whose coaching career began the same season that Allen joined the varsity team as an eighth grader.

“Dontaie made his official commitment via Twitter post at 2 p.m. on August 2. I’m proud of him as an athlete, but more for the young man that he is. He’s a super person, and for him to stay loyal to his hometown school through the years and says a lot about what kind of person he is,” Belcher said.

Allen becomes the first Division-I player for Pendleton County since Belcher signed with Belmont University in 2005, and the fourth overall in program history, joining Talbert Turner ( Morehead State) and Bobby Wyatt (Louisiana Tech).

