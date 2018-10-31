Hurst studies the issues when making decisions

Amy Hurst is in her 25th year of teaching at Northern Elementary, and she is looking to return to her second term on Falmouth City Council.

“There are a whole lot of policies that you work on,” she said. Hurst does a lot of research on those policies by contacting other communities, looking at studies, and talking to residents.

Utilities

Hurst explains the reason city council spends so much time on utilities. “Utilities are a big thing.”

With the change of a municipality agreement from Kentucky Utilities, she hopes to see lower rates for residents and the city.

“Water and sewage has been an ongoing issue for years and years,” she added. The city is studying a project that will have to address the rehab of water tanks and the building of an overflow basin. Both efforts would help the city avoid fines from the state as they lower costs.

“It’s just like your car. If you don’t do maintenance every year, you are going to run into major repairs,” said Hurst. She pointed out that utility violations were costing the city lots of money in fines when she came onto city council. Now, the city is in compliance with the state, and council is looking to address needs to continue it.

“We need to financially focus first on what’s in the per order agreement, and then any extra we have would focus on lines,” she said.

Privatization

Hurst studied surrounding communities as she worked on the issue of privatizing trash. She discovered that there were a lot of factors that went into the decision.

“Garbage helps us pay our bills. When you have something paying your bills, you don’t give it up,” she explained. She voted to keep trash services with the city.

Business Growth

“I would love to bring new businesses in Falmouth--hopefully, by developing the Klee property,” she said.

She listed an appliance store, a furniture store, and a restaurant like Stop-n-Tell or Heritage House that serves breakfast as retail establishments that would make the community better.

As many have said, she went back to a trainable, reliable workforce for the businesses to pull from. She cited a recent study showing a decline in population for the community.

Drug Issue

“In the past four to six months, the Falmouth Police Department has been doing a phenomenal job.” She commented about how hard both the police department and sheriff’s office are working on the issue.

She also mentioned that the Champions Program and Family Resource Centers promote anti-drug and a family philosophy.

She remembers the DARE program that is revamping to address the opioid epidemic. They will be teaching kids about the dangers.

“Drugs do not discriminate. They don’t care about what socio-economic status you have,” she said.

The complete video interview of Amy Hurst is available at www.falmouthoutlook.com as well as a growing list of video interviews with candidates in November 6 General Election.