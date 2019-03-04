Honey Hill Farm started by sharing a love of pets with youth

Nestled in the rolling hills of Pendleton County is a treasure trove of animals-- not just the normal cows, goats and sheep, but kangaroos, alpacas, camels, and other exotic animals you would not normally find. They call Pendleton County home because one woman’s love of animals: Sally Powell.

That love has led to thousands of kids getting to pet, play with, and learn about animals they may never otherwise see in their lifetimes. This love has also led to a family business many in Pendleton County do not know exists.

“I’ve always been an animal lover, especially horses,” said Powell, who was born in Covington. Her parents allowed her to have plenty of pets, but access to horses was limited. That love led her to move to Pendleton County after she finished college and had bought her first horse.

“Even though I’ve lived in the country most of my life now, I’ve never forgotten what it was like to be a city kid without access to the animals that I loved,” explained Powell. After retiring from US Airways, she began the steps to fulfill a long-time dream by starting a business that brought horses and ponies for birthday parties and festivals.

The dream eventually grew beyond her wildest imagination, and in 2018, Honey Hill Petting Zoo hosted 469 events and provided seasonal operations to seven amusement parks in six different states--all of it based out of Pendleton County.

The business started with Dolly and a little red wagon at the 1997 Wool Festival and a birthday party in Villa Hills; but that soon grew with Little Bear, a dwarf mini horse, a pair of donkeys, and a goat named Nelly. Little Bear turned 21 years old last year, and one of the donkeys, Bojack, is 28. It’s a family business for the animals, too, as several of their descendents are part of Honey Hill Farm.

While the variety of animals was growing, the business was growing, too, and her family became part of the business. Her son, Rob, and daughter, Megan, have also joined.

“Rob was such an early driving force behind the growth of the business. Megan was a little more reluctant at first, but after she graduated from college, she started to do some part-time work for the farm. She jumped in and started helping,” said Sally. She indicated both are hard workers and are able to grow to meet the needs of the business. “They run the business together now full-time which allows me to focus on the aspects of the work that I love--traveling and introducing my animals to kids.”

Sally’s son, Rob, a 2005 PCHS alum, serves as General Manager. He came to the family business after college at University of Kentucky.

“There was so much more I wanted to do with Honey Hill Farm that I couldn’t pass it up. I liked the opportunity to work family and control my own destiny,” he said. Like most small business venturists, he is involved in many different functions.

Sally’s daughter was teenager who was playing basketball for the Ladycats in the early days of the business. Megan was the normal teen---embarrassed by “everything their parents do, especially if it means they have to scoop manure in front of a bunch of city people.”

That embarrassment soon changed as her mom set the example for her. “(Shoveling manure) is actually something I try to do as often as possible, especially in front of new staff. I think being willing to jump in and do the least glamorous jobs is a good leadership technique,” said Megan, who graduated from PCHS in 2003.

“I doubt I could put into words the amount of confidence that growing up with such a smart, tough, competent mother has given me,” said Megan about her mom.

“Women make up a large portion of our team. Everywhere you look at Honey Hill Farm, you see women in leadership roles or doing tough jobs that are often done by men. That’s just our culture, and it really started with her,” added Megan, who is Assistant General Manager and Director of Marketing and Sales.

Each year, Honey Hill Farm employs 60-80 part-time staff with seven full time employees. Over the years, more than 225 local people have become part of the Honey Hill Farm family.

While they are looking for event staff and drivers to handle the hundreds of events from birthday parties to festivals to Christmas/Easter events and a slew of other activities, they also need staff for Cedar Point and Kings Island, both in Ohio, Michigan’s Adventure, Camden Park in West Virginia, Kings Dominion in Virginia, Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Missouri, and Carowinds in North Carolina.

With the season poised to start, they are presently looking for more employees to join the family and share a love of animals with kids.

“We ask a lot of our staff. They have to be extremely reliable, have excellent judgment and the ability to adapt to a variety of situations,” said Megan. “We need team members who understand the image we want to portray and who are willing to help us maintain it.”

Anyone who is interested, in helping bring animals to people across the area can can apply at www.honeyhillfarm.net.

For Sally, it is the key to the family business. “We have a product that is pretty popular and timeless. We also have happy, healthy animals and a great staff. I think those are the reasons we’ve had so much success.”

Her son echoes this. “Loyalty is a big part of our success. The company, our people, and even our clients are all very loyal to one another. It’s a great dynamic, and I believe it has developed because at our core, we are literally family and we have built on that foundation.”

