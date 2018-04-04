Heavy rains, high winds take it's toll on parts of Pendleton County

Tuesday, April 3, on the anniversary of the F4 tornado that hit Pendleton County in 1974 and was part of a series of tornadoes that ravaged the Midwest, high winds and heavy rains again caused damage throughout hte county but to this point no injuries or deaths have been reported.

Attached to this note are a series of pictures that were taken by Outlook reporters or taken with permission from readers Facebook pages.

