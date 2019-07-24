Has your Social Security number been suspended?

I recently received a phone call warning me that my social security number has been suspended and a warrant is being issued for my arrest.

As I worked on a page of this week’s paper, I call came across the scanner that a person had been contacted about them being arrested for a suspended Social Security number.

I had heard of a family member getting the same call.

It seems the scam is making the rounds in Pendleton County.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning in September of 2018 entitled, “Your Social Security number isn’t suspended. Ever.”

The FTC has gotten reports about scammers trying to trick people out of their personal information by telling them that they need to “reactivate” their supposedly “suspended” SSNs. The scammers say the SSN was suspended because of some connection to fraud or other criminal activity. They say to call a number to clear it up – where they’ll ask you for personal information.

Thing is, Social Security numbers do not get suspended. They are after your SSN, bank account number, or other personal information. In this variation of the scheme, the caller pretends to be protecting you from a scam while he’s trying to lure you into one.

The FTC offered three suggestions to protect yourself:

Never give out or confirm personal information over the phone, via email or on a website until you’ve checked out whoever is asking you for it.

Do not trust a name, phone number, or email address just because it seems to be connected with the government. Con artists use official-sounding names and may fake caller ID or email address information to make you trust them. Besides, the government normally contacts people by postal mail.

Contact government agencies directly, using telephone numbers and website addresses you know to be legitimate.