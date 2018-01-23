Gov. Bevin's budget shocks local agencies
January 23, 2018 - 9:07am Falmouth1
If budget goes through, major fallout for Pendleton County
By:
Keith Smith, Reporter
“What the state government is taking away from county government will have to be pass down onto the Pendleton County taxpayers,” said Jailer Ken Kells
In several stories, Governor Matt Bevin's budget proposal is covered in what it means for Pendleton County.
As well as, State Senator Wil Schroder comments on the governor's budget proposals
