Gifted teacher inspires gifted and talented students by sharing her life experiences

The saying goes, “If you want something done, you have to do it yourself,” but for the students in our county, the saying is more, “If you want something done, ask Ms. Lustenberg for help.”

The reason for this is simply stated by Michelle Lustenberg, Pendleton County Schools’ Gifted and Talented Coordinator. “If a kid wants to know how to do something, and I don’t know how to do it, I tell him that I don’t know, but we will figure it out.”

This “figuring out” has led her and her students to do things that more affluent systems in our state have never considered, and they have done them quite successfully.

Lustenberg credits her upbringing as the factor that led her to her head-on approach to educating. She is proud to share that she was reared in Rabbit Hash, KY--a hamlet that is known for its “best preserved country store in Kentucky,” according to the National Register, and its long line of canine mayors. She credits her experiences in that village for her unique style of teaching and her ability to inspire all age groups she encounters to create and to want to know more.

“I think my elementary experiences are where I drew my teaching inspiration,” she reflects. “Hamilton Elementary was the smallest school in the Boone County district. It was also lowly financed, so we worked with little.”

Because of Hamilton’s rural location, some students waited in the building for an hour after school for the bus to take them home. During that time, the students were given the opportunity to design bulletin boards and to do other creative things using what they had available that would brighten the school.

This creative allowance extended into theater productions, as well. “When we wanted to do plays, we did all of it. We wrote the scripts, created the sets, made the costumes... We asked ourselves, ‘This is what we want to do. How can we use what we have?’ This is what education misses today. Creating using what you have develops critical thinking.”

She also admits that her dad was also an inspiration along these lines. “He is a tinkerer, and he has a barn full of stuff. He fixes things by using something else. I grew up with that.”

Lustenberg came to the county in 1992, fresh from Berea College. She accepted the art position at Northern Elementary (“I thought, ‘I will never get there,’” she laughs), and then she got a call from a school in Indiana that was 15 minutes from her house. She decided to stick out her commitment at NES for a year or two, and then move to a school that was closer to her home.

“But I fell in love with the kids.”

That love has inspired countless numbers of students to do their best ever since.

If you follow Lustenberg around long, you will see just how much her upbringing did for her; for example, the students who join the KY United Nations Assembly (KUNA) find themselves scrounging through saved odds-and-ends to make items such as a Mongolian yurt and cultural dress or the dome of the Sistine Chapel, complete with artwork. The students come up with the ideas, and they carry them out. They also research the current cultures of the countries they represent, and they research and write proposals which address issues that are currently happening. While Lustenberg guides, the students do the work. She never takes the ownership from them. They rarely fail to bring home honors.

Her GATES Drama productions were reminiscent of her elementary drama days, as well, when she and her students took that on. “We started with plays that required no royalties,” she explains. “I had a stash of Scholastic magazines that I had rescued from the trash, and they had plays in them. The kids would look through those magazines, find a theme, and then they would rewrite based on the theme they chose. The kids made the sets, and we even found a creative--and cheap--way to handle the lighting needs by using surge protectors and strategically-placed operators.” She laughs. “The transition to royalty-based plays came after Brett Price and Julia Holland wrote a musical, The Phony Awards. Michayla (Lustenberg) did the costumes.

“After that, we had the money to do Annie, Jr.--our first royalty play. Now, when we charge admission, we have enough money to do another royalty-based play the next year.” The sets and costumes, though, are still created by the students. The high school students produce while the middle school students act. Students are still in charge.

Lustenberg keeps her eyes open for opportunities to give the kids new experiences. “No matter where I am, I am a teacher. ‘There’s a project in that.’”

And she has an eye for projects that help students show off what they can do.

She helped start the Evening of the Arts 21 years ago.

She and her students have presented at Creativity Night, a night for teachers to exchange creative ideas for their classrooms, for the past 12 years.

Her KY Assembly delegates presented a bill to the Kentucky Legislature that addressed concerns with the way lottery funds were handled, and the concern was later addressed by the legislature. The funds are now being used for their intended purposes.

Her Sophomore Leadership group led a forum that led to the formation of the PC Tourism Council.

Her interest in scuba (and overcoming her fear of water) opened doors for her students to learn practical applications for math and science, and, in spite of her initial protests, that interest also led to a scuba club that has worked with UK to conduct scientific research.

Through all of this and many other activities, she has held strongly to two themes for her life that she passes onto her students.

“Part of a job is knowing your limits and knowing when you need help,” she admits. Her partnerships with community members and organizations help her push students farther than she ever could on her own.

The other theme? She gets revlective. “Maybe I have more time now, or maybe I am making more opportunities to learn, but I feel it is important that whenever you can learn something, learn it!

Her students have been inspired by that attitude for nearly 27 years.