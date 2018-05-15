Fleharty commits to play basketball at Cincinnati Christian University

Pendleton County High School Ladycat Basketball Senior Becca Fleharty has signed with Cincinnati Christian University to continue her basketball playing days.

“I have been playing since the 5th grade and always wanted to be able to play collegiately,” said Fleharty.

CCU plays both in the National Intercollegiate Athletic Association and the National Chrisitan College Athletic Association (NCCAA) as well as the River States Conference.

“We are excited for Becca as she begins the next step in her academic and athletic journey,” said Ladycat Basketball Head Coach Paige Bowling.

Fleharty will major in occupational safety and health and liked the proximity to home, “when I’m home sick.”

The Eagles coaching staff had reached out to her concerning their desire for her to play basketball. She quickly agreed with the opportunity to continue her athletic career.

Joining her when signing her letter-of-intent was front row, from left: Susan Sergent, Mike Fleharty, Becca Fleharty, Daniel Fleharty and Coach Paige Bowling. Middle row: Casey Jones, Emily Cobb, Mallory Kordes, Anna Askren, Abby Claire Hall, Samantha Verst, Karleigh Prater, Maggie Burgemeir, Olivia Verst. Back row: Coach Robert Hoover, Sophey Dalton, Shelby Turner, Kennedy Pugh and Alexis Eckart.

