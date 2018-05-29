Fiscal Court hears economic annual report

With primary election results falling on the normal Fiscal Court meeting date, a special called meeting was held on Wednesday, May 23.

Bill Mitchell, Director of the Pendleton County Economic Development Office, presented his annual report.

It was highlighted by:

Continued realignment of scope of work to assume responsibility for industrial recruitment, existing business retention and expansion and small business development, in addition to current community development scope of work.

Held discussions with the city of Falmouth regarding reengaging with the Planning Partnership.

Supported the efforts of the community to bring an urgent treatment center to Pendleton County.

