Fiscal Court approves Memorandum of Understanding for two SRO's for 2018-19 school year

The Pendleton County Fiscal Court had moved their regularly scheduled meeting from Tuesday, August 14 to Monday, August 13 because of a scheduling conflict and took up the issue of two School Resource Officers in the Pendleton County Schools for the 2018-19 school year.

With no debate as most of the sticking points were ironed out at the caucus meeting on Monday, August 6, the issue was quickly moved for approval by Magistrate Alan Whaley who was one of the main figures in negotiating the compromise and authoring the new MOU. Bobby Fogle seconded it and the motion passed 4-0. You can read more about the caucus meeting discussion at https://www.falmouthoutlook.com/fiscal-court-moving-forward-memo-concern....

The court also approved the 2017 Sheriff's Tax Settlement report, the purchase of a pickup truck and the rest of the yearly donation to Search & Rescue. The donation was for $5,000. All were approved by a 4-0 vote.

The court did accept the recommendation to hire as a part time dispatcher, Kayla Trenkamp, who has been through the academy, working in Kenton County and came with their approval. Magistrate Rick Mineer made a motion to table the issue as he and other magistrates were curious to see her paperwork including application and resume. The motion died for want of a second and the court passed her hiring by 3-1 vote with Mineer voting no.

The minutes, transfers and paying of bills were approved.

There was some discussion and frustration that the state department is dragging their feet in regards to provding the necessary paperwork for road projects. Mineer said, "Here it is August and we are waiting on the state to get asphalt down."

The meeting was adjourned.