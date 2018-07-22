First rides arrived overnight for Pendleton Youth Fair

Sunday morning started with a slight rain as residents of Pendleton County awoke to make their way to church, but overnight the first semi trailer carrying a ride for the Pendleton County Youth Fair had arrived at the fairgrounds.

Exhibits registration start at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 22. The Falmouth Outlook will have forms for exhibitors in the photography competitions to complete and allow possible usage in the 2019-20 Pendleton County Guide.

Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Griffin Centre, Adam Crozier leds a Hymn Sing that kicks off fair week.

Homemaker's cake auction to support their scholarship program, kiddie tractor pull, KOI/ATV drag race, 4-H/FFA rabbit show, mutton bustin' and the naming of 2018 Miss Pendleton fills Monday night's schedule of activities.

Rides for all ages will be available each evening for an additional $5 per day cost. Fair admission Monday-Saturday is $7 per person.

