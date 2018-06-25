Feeding kids is God's work

From the first day of school through the bell ringing on the last day to signal summer break, the Pendleton County school system feeds students breakfast and lunch as well as sending some taking a snack pack home on Friday..

But what about those 8-10 weeks during the summer months? Where are those same kids getting their meals?

That was the question that weighed on Southern Elementary staff member Tammy Spicer.

A phone call and a meeting later with some of her educator friends and they decided to try a summer feeding program and see how it flies.

A message on Facebook left Spicer overwhelmed.

“It took me three days to just reply to all of the comments from Facebook about helping out,” said Spicer who indicated a private citizen started it with a $500 donation.

Three different churches got involved. Churches set up their VBS missions for the program. People throughout Pendleton County wanted to be involved.

“This is not a Tammy thing. It’s a God thing,” Spicer was quick to point out. “I think people want to be involved and help but they don’t have an avenue to do so. I am just providing that outlet.”

The Pendleton County Education Foundation agreed to oversee the finances of the program.

The Pendleton County High School National Honor Society under the guidance of Bridget Browning quickly agreed to help through their service projects.

The Pendleton County Public Library Bookmobile makes an appearance and kids can browse and checkout books. Sandy Florence reads a story to the assembled crowd.

Plum Creak Christian Church got involved with their Sharing Center. It’s open the third Saturday each month.

According to Robert Gow who picked up coordinating this project, the child boxes they distributed each Wednesday has an emergency meal. An example would be ravioli, cookies chips, etc.

Spicer indicated like people want to help by whatever means they can. Some give $5 but to them it’s a lot.

“Anyone who wants to volunteer or donate, I’m not turning down either,” said Spicer who has received donations as large as $1,000 to help feed kids.

