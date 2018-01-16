Federal drug charges facing quintet of alleged drug dealers

In a move expected to occur at their next court appearance, the Commonwealth Attorney’s office will dismiss without prejudice state drug charges against William Todd Ramsey and Gregory L. Sydnor who have been indicted on federal drug charges according to Commonwealth Assistant Attorney Michael Laws. Previous state drug charges against Howard B. Russell has been dismissed without prejudice and he also has been indicted on federal charges.

The threesome along with Nathaniel L. Hughes and Sterling T. Cole have been indicted a federal grand jury of the United States District Court, Eastern District of Kentucky, Northern Division, Covington for multiple counts.

Double jeopardy prevents individuals from being tried at both the state and federal levels. By being tried at the federal level there is a possibility of longer sentences. In addition, federal law requires 85 percent of the sentenced time to be served if the parties are found guilty. Thus, the reasoning behind the decision to try the quintet at the federal level.

All five were listed on count one of conspiring to distribute and possess methamphetamine in Grant and Pendleton Counties during the time period of March 1, 2017 to October 4, 2017.

