Falmouth will light up the skies for 4th of July

The Pendleton County Tourism Council will host the 2018 Falmouth Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, June 30. This year’s theme is “Country Freedom.”

Line-up of entries will begin at 1 p.m .at the Pendleton County Fairgrounds off of Woodson Road with the parade starting at 2 p.m.

The parade route will be Woodson Road to Park Street, Park Street to Shelby Street and then Shelby Street to Main Street.

Duke Hamilton from B105 and Pendleton County resident, will be serving as the Grand Marshall of the parade.

Judging of floats will take place during the line-up at the PC Fairgrounds.

For parade details and questions contact pctourismcouncil@gmail.com or call 859-394-3360.

A fireworks display capping the patriotic celebration will be held later that evening at 10 p..m. at Southern Elementary. Parking will be available at the fairground parking area.

