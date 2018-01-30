The Falmouth Outlook Advertising Dept takes 18 Ky Press News awards including four 1st place finishes

After bringing home eight awards in 2016, The Falmouth Outlook had a banner year by posting 18 awards from advertisments they had built for their customers. Included in those awards were four first place awards ranking them as the best in the state for Class I Weekly papers by the Ky. Press News association.

“We are excited and honored to win these awards. Especially since were judged by our peers in the newspaper business,” said Publisher Neil Belcher. “I am extremely proud of the advertising team members Jessie Beckett, Sam McClanahan and Sarah Tackett for the job they do week-in and week-out to provide quality, results oriented advertising for our customers.”

The four first place advertisements divisions and the businesses were: Hardware for a Mullikin’s Floor & More, Political for a Mark Hart ad, Food and Alcohol for Wyatts SuperValu, Department and Discount store for Melinda’s Wholesale Primitive.

“We work together as a team to give our customers who advertise with us, the best ad we can,” said Jessie Beckett., Advertising and Graphics Coordinator “It’s always humbling when your peers recognize your hard work and recognize you for it.”

The eighteen awards builds on the seven advertising awards won last year. Some of the judges comments were: “Very, very cute! Love all the creatives in it!!!” concerning the

ad for Melinda’s Wholesale Primitives.

“Nice use of geometrical design within the ad space,” said about the Mark Hart ad.

“Really eye catching ad. Facebook mention is a good call to action for readers to get more info and connect with advertiser,” said about the Mullikin’s ad.

“Solid job on a grocery ad. Good graphics,” said about the Wyatt’s ad.

In addition, to the awards for specific ads, the KPN recognizes a General Excellence category. It gives an overall view of the quality of work done by a newspaper’s advertising department.

The Falmouth Outlook received a third place ranking in the General Excellence category.