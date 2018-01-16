Falmouth moving on ridding city of blighted property

The city has made several changes and improvements over the past several months with addressing blighted property within city limits as an area of focus.

Code Enforcement Officer Chris Pelle has been tasked with this assignment and is diligently working to clean up the city.

“I am pretty pleased and received positive feedback from residents but there is still work to do,” said Pelle.

“This is an issue that affects the entire city. Property values, businesses, public health and safety as well as a generally negative perception felt by visitors and most locals,” said Falmouth Mayor Ron Stinson. He pointed out that contrary to belief that it is not an easy fix, each property has different legal issues and/or owners who live out of the county or state which slows down the abatement process.

