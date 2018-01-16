Experienced hand leads Pendleton County schools superintendent search

With Dr. Anthony Strong’s contract as Pendleton County Schools Superintendent expiring at the end of the 2017-18 school year, the Pendleton County School Board contacted Don Martin of the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) for a presentation on a potential superintendent search at the Dec. 18 meeting.

Martin, former Superintendent of Grant County, shared the process that he oversees when boards are seeking to hire a new superintendent.

Martin has been married to Anna Ray for 36 years. She, like him, spent her entire career in Grant County teaching Middle School Science. They have three children and six grand children. He began his career in education as a high school social studies teacher in Grant County. He also coached baseball and basketball and remembers clearly how often he brought his team to play Pendleton County High School.

