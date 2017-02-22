Spring roadside cleanup dates

The Pendleton County 109 Board has set the dates of Saturday, April 1 through Sunday May 21 for the spring roadside cleanup.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m. on March 1. Gloves, vests, and bags will be provided. Permission slips are required for youth between the ages of 8-17. Permission slips and group forms are available online for your convenience at www.bit.ly/pcsolidwaste, and also at the solid waste office. If you have any questions please contact Solid Waster Coordinator Billy Steele at 859-654-1000.