Preschool screening, March 10

The last preschool screening day for the 16-17 school year for Pendleton County will be Friday, March 10 at Southern Elementary. They will screen children for both Northern and Southern.

This year, preschool students attend an all day session with a Monday-Wednesday or Tuesday-Thursday schedule. Transportation is provided to school in the morning and back home at the end of the day.

Follow this link: http://www.pendleton.kyschools.us/administrativeDepartment.aspx?aid=16 for more information about the developmental screening and our preschool program. You will also find helpful information on child development, parenting tips as well as links to websites for parents and fun yet safe sites for young children.

Call 859-654-6911 (option 3) for more information and to make an appointment.

They will begin screening for the 17-18 school year later in the spring. You may also call to be added to that list.