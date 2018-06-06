By Billy Steele,

Pendleton County

Solid Waste Coordinator

I would like to take this opportunity to introduce our county residents to the Ohio River Valley Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO). This group is responsible for testing and sampling of the water quality and wildlife for the entire Ohio River basin, of which we in Pendleton County are located. The Ohio River watershed encompasses 14 states and over 200,000 square miles. Nearly 10 percent of the US lives in the Ohio River Valley and over 3,000,000 of these people obtain their drinking water from the Ohio River.

In 1989, on the third Saturday in June, River Sweep began and has continued every third Saturday in June since. This award-winning cleanup for the Ohio River and its tributaries brings thousands of volunteers to the riverbanks to remove tons of trash and debris. River Sweep encompasses the entire length of the river, from its origin in Pittsburgh, PA to its end in Cairo, IL, including nearly 3,000 mile of shoreline and many tributaries.

On Saturday June 16, 2018 I would like to encourage you to join Pendleton County Solid Waste Management, the Pendleton County 109 Board, and myself to volunteer your time in this very worthwhile endeavor in caring for our most precious resource, our drinking water. Anyone is welcome to volunteer and your efforts would be greatly appreciated. There will be a short waiver to be filled out by each participant and anyone under the age of 18 must have parent or guardian signature. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and run through 12 p.m. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. at the Pendleton County Fairgrounds, Falmouth.

Please wear clothes that can get dirty and closed toed shoes. Each participant will receive a free tee shirt with the theme and date of the event for volunteering. Also, a lunch will be provided by the Pendleton County 109 Board to extend their appreciation for all who volunteer.

I encourage you to please join me in our second annual Ohio River Sweep for Pendleton County. Our stewardship will benefit residents by maintaining the natural beauty and quality of the waterways of Pendleton County, as well as our neighbors downstream.