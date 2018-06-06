KRT presents Mary Poppins Jr.

All of London, and Falmouth, is shouting from the rooftops about this exciting stage adaptation of the classic tales of Mary Poppins. Join the Banks family as they encounter adventure after fun-filled adventure with their curious new nanny, Mary Poppins. Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favorite Sherman brothers songs such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Feed the Birds,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” as well as wonderful new songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. With colorful characters and an irresistible score, Mary Poppins JR. is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages!

For information on purchasing tickets please visit www.krtshows.com or call 859-654-2636 for reservations.

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International.

The shows begin at 8 p.m., June 9, 10, 15, and 16 at PCHS and 2 p.m., June 12, 13, 14. Tickets are availible at tickets.vendini.com