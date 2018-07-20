Electric out for parts of Flour Creek Road

Severe weather blew through Pendleton County early Friday afternoon and caused electric headaches for emergency crews, residents and Bluegrass and Owen County electric.

On Flour Creek Road, a tree had fallen across the electric line in the valley leading to electric being out on parts of Flour Creek Road. Dispatch had been in contact with the electric company.

On Broadford Road, a tree is rubbing against an electric line and sparking. It periodically was catching on fire and emergency crews indicated it could cause problems throughout Friday night with more severe weather in the forecast. Dispatch had been in contact with the electric company.