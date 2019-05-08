Early graduation allows a jump start on military careers

The Class of 2019 is providing many great moments for Pendleton County High School. One of the those moments centers on students who have made a commitment to their country by enlisting in the military.

Michael Biddle and Jody Bradford have enlisted in the U.S. Army and Marines, respectively.

These young men graduated early on Friday, April 12, because they will be attending boot camp in early June. Their boot camp begins before commencement for Pendleton County High School, which is set on Wednesday, June 5.

Both expressed disappointment that they will not graduate with their class, but feel that the sacrifice is worth it to get to become members of the military.

Biddle said, “It’s something I have always wanted to do. Many of my family members have joined, and I wanted to follow in their footsteps and help people the way they did.”

“We are extremely proud of their willingness and commitment to serve our country. Elmer Davis stated, ‘This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.’ I know these two brave young men will represent themselves, their family, and Pendleton County well in the future,” said Superintendent Joe Buerkley.