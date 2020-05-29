Drivers license expired during the pandemic?

The Administrative Office of the Courts announced today that circuit court clerks statewide may resume limited driver’s license services pursuant to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Order 112204.

The changes start June 1, 2020, and provide the following:

Individuals with a driver’s license, permit or ID card that expired or was lost between March 1-June 30, 2020, who wish to obtain a renewal or reissuance must apply through a remote application process.

Individuals with a driver’s license, permit or ID card that expired or was lost before March 1, 2020, must obtain new credentials, which will be issued through an in-person visit to an Office of Circuit Court Clerk.

Driver’s license services were suspended March 18 when Gov. Andy Beshear closed in-person government services due to the pandemic and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray issued an official order giving citizens a 90-day extension to maintain the validity of licenses that expired during office closures.

“Under this plan, circuit court clerks can resume a much-needed service while following the Judicial Branch’s safety requirements for reopening the courts,” said Greg Helton, circuit court clerk for Knox County and president of the Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks. “We’ve accumulated a backlog of tens of thousands of renewals and replacements since driver’s license offices closed in March for social distancing. Public safety is our priority and we can eliminate a tremendous amount of foot traffic in our judicial centers by providing this service remotely.”

The processes described in the FAQS below will be in effect through July 31, 2020. In-person services may be expanded starting Aug. 1 if permitted by Gov. Andy Beshear’s state of emergency order and any health and safety guidelines in effect at that time.

What do I do if my driver’s license, permit or ID card expired or was lost between March 1-June 30, 2020?

If your driver’s license, permit or ID card expired or was lost between March 1-June 30, you must apply for renewed or reissued credentials through a remote application process.

To apply, you must complete Form TC 94-191 if you reside in any county other than Fayette, Franklin or Woodford and Form TC 94-192 if you reside in Fayette, Franklin or Woodford counties. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will make your existing photo available to the circuit court clerk so you will not need to submit a new photo.

You must submit your application and payment by email, mail or drop box to the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in the county where you reside. You can find address/email information for all 120 circuit court clerks here. You can also place your application with payment in a secure drop box at the entrance of the judicial center or courthouse.

You can pay with a check or money order by mail. You can pay by cash, check or money order through the secure drop box. If you choose to pay with a debit/credit card, the Office of Circuit Court Clerk will call you to take your payment information over the phone. There will be a small processing fee when paying with a debit/credit card.

It will take five to seven days to receive your credential by mail once your application has been processed.

What if my driver’s license, permit or ID card expired or was lost before March 1, 2020?

If your driver’s license, permit or ID card expired or was lost before March 1, you must apply for a new credential in-person at the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in the county where you reside. You’re encouraged to make an appointment by calling or emailing the Office of Circuit Court Clerk. In addition, some circuit court clerks are providing an online scheduling tool. You can find address/email information for all 120 circuit court clerks here. You can also obtain new credentials through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s regional office in Frankfort. You can make an appointment with KYTC by visiting its website.

*Note on Fayette County: All driver’s license locations operated by the Fayette County Office of Circuit Court Clerk have been closed and these services will not be available in Fayette County until the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reopens its regional office in Fayette County in early July. In the meantime, these services will be available at the regional office in Franklin County.

How can I renew or obtain a new commercial driver’s license?

Starting June 1, commercial driver’s licenses will be issued in-person by the Offices of Circuit Court Clerk. You’re encouraged to make an appointment by calling or emailing the Office of Circuit Court Clerk. In addition, some circuit court clerks are providing an online scheduling tool. You can find address/email information for all 120 circuit court clerks here. You can also obtain a CDL through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s regional office in Frankfort.

When can I take a written permit test or a road test?

The Kentucky State Police administers the permit test and road test. The KSP controls these services and you can visit the KSP website for updates here.

How do I obtain a REAL ID?

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issues REAL IDs and the federal enforcement date of the REAL ID Act is now Oct. 1, 2021. The regional driver licensing office in Frankfort has reopened with limited services. You can visit this schedule page to learn more about the services offered there.

Directory of Circuit Court Clerks

Offices of Circuit Court Clerk provide driver’s license services in all 120 counties for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. For a directory of circuit court clerks by county, click here.

About Circuit Court Clerks

Circuit court clerks are responsible for managing the records of Kentucky’s Circuit and District courts. Circuit clerks are constitutionally elected officials from all 120 counties and serve a six-year term. They provide professional recordkeeping, receive money due the courts, pay money to required parties and to the state, record legal documents, provide legal documents and other legal materials, maintain the jury system, administer oaths, handle affidavits, and issue driver licenses and non-driver ID cards.

About the Administrative Office of the Courts

The Administrative Office of the Courts in Frankfort is the operations arm of the state court system. The AOC supports the activities of nearly 3,400 court system employees and 406 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks. As the fiscal agent for the court system, the AOC executes the Judicial Branch budget.