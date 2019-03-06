Dontaie Allen named Kentucky Mr. Basketball

At the Kentucky Lions Club Eye Foundation Mr. and Miss Basketball ceremony, Pendleton County Wildcat fulfilled the last dream of his storied high school career by being selected as the 2019 Mr. Kentucky Basketball.

The University of Kentucky signee won the award of a strong field senior class field. KyKy Tandy of University Heights (Xavier), Michael Moreno of Scott County (uncommitted), Isaiah Cozart of Madison Central (WKU) and David Johnson of Trinity (Louisville)

UK Head Coach John Calipari tweeted "Happy for @donataieallen11 and love how motivated he is to get back on the court." Allen was back in the gym at PCHS at 6:30 a.m. the next morning getting shots up.

Allen is the first UK signee to win Mr. Basketball since Dominque Hawkins from Madison Central in 2013. He becomes the third 10th Region player to be honored. Darius Miller and Chris Lofton both of Mason County were the other two winners. Vernon Hatton of Lafayette won the inaugural award in 1954.

"I wasn't really expecting to (win)," Allen told the media afterwards. "I was just living in the moment, honestly...I think people appreciated the way I played."

Savannah Wheeler of Boyd County was named Miss Basketball. She has committed to play at the Thurdering Herd of Marshall University