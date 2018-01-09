Dontaie Allen moves into second on Wildcat Basketball's career scoring list

Wildcat basketball double-double machine Dontaie Allen joined elite company over the past couple weeks of Wildcat action. Against Daviess County in the Lexington Catholic Traditional Bank Holiday Classic, Allen scored a game-high 30 points. A slashing drive and layup near the end of the second quarter put him over 2,000 points. He became only the third Wildcat to ever eclipse that mark. Only Talbert Turner, Jr. with 3,181 points and Mason Monroe with 2,125 had reached that level of scoring prowess. Turner who played in the 1980’s before the three-point line revolutionized the game is 17th in KHSAA career scoring recordbook. Monroe who is an assistant coach on the Wildcat bench saw Allen pass him for second on the Wildcats’ scoring list. Against Corbin, Allen scored his seventh 40-point game in his career and finished the night with a career 2,132 points.

