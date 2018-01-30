Dontaie Allen has more made threes in his career than any other Wildcat

Dontaie Allen pulls up for the jumper over a St. Henry defender. The junior passed Wildcat Junior Varsity coach Timothy Cooper with the most made three pointers in a career. See the chart below for the top ten. Allen is second in the state in scoring averaging 31.0 ppg. He and Zion Harmon from Adair County are the only players in the state averaging more than 30 ppg. Allen’s 650 points in most in the state surpassing Harmon’s 640 points who has played in two less games. He is also fourth in the state in rebounding at 11.2 ppg. He has the highest double-double average in KHSAA stat leaders. Photo by Sam McClanahan.