Dietrich returning to PCHS to serve as principal for a fresh, young staff

The principal positions at most schools seem to be a stepping stone as they come and go. Pendleton County High School has seen that occur several times over the past decade.

Tony Dietrich was promoted to Pendleton County Central Office and oversaw curriculum. His replacement, Chad Simms, was hired away by Boone County Schools for their district administrative team. His replacement, Matt Shafer, recently accepted a position at Ryle High School to be closer to his home and on campus where his wife and child attends.

For his replacement, PCHS looked to their past to lead them in the future by hiring Dietrich away from Bracken County High School.

“I do feel like I’m back home, and that’s what I’m most looking forward to,” said Dietrich. “I find myself in the position of saying, ‘I’m looking forward to it all.’ I’m anxious to officially get in my office, have all the teachers together and get the students back to school.”

After a successful tenure as Pendleton County High School principal, Dietrich will have new experiences and knowledge gleaned from his central office and Bracken principal positions. But even though he is returning, his staff will be full of new faces.

“Over the past four years, working with new people, I’ve had to establish new relationships and trust quickly. I think that is going to be very important in moving forward with a lot of new teachers. We’ll need to establish relationships and trust quickly so we can move forward expeditiously,” pointed out Dietrich.

With the turmoil in education that was created with the pension fiasco and the distrust created by Governor Matt Bevin, Pendleton County was not immune to a rash of retirements.

“Pendleton County High School lost a lot of quality experience. This turnover actually puts me and a couple other teachers as having the most experience at the school. Lucky for us we have several awesome teachers who graduated from Pendleton County on staff,” said Dietrich.

Continuing, he sees the new faces as an opportunity, not a negative.

“With so many new staff, it is an excellent opportunity for our leadership team to help them become the next generation of great, effective teachers. Many years from now when our group of younger teachers decides to retire, I want people saying, “What are we going to do without them? Who will we turn to?” Those younger teachers are ready to take leadership roles and it will be rewarding to foster their development as teacher-leaders.”

