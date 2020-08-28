Delinquent bills start to add up as city moves to collect fees

Body

Falmouth City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, August 18. A top item on the agenda was unpaid utility bills. Currently, the total of late or unpaid bills stands at over $53,251. The city has begun taking steps to collect on what is owed. City Clerk Ramona Williams said some people have come in and made arrangements to pay the past due sum, but others continue to ignore the bills and notices. Mayor Ron Stinson told council members, “That money is still owed. It doesn’t just go away.”

A second reading and discussion followed concerning the new personnel policy for all city employees. Those who were present on council--Amy Hurst, Shannon Johnson, Joyce Carson, and Luke Price--unanimously approved the new policy. All employees will be informed of new changes and will receive explanation of any questions concerning the policy.

The Falmouth Police Department proposed an auction of surplus firearms. These weapons are to be replaced by more up-to-date firearms that will better serve in crisis situations. Council unanimously approved the action.

Mayor Stinson said he has talked with Ron Shively about the old middle school property and where he stands on moving forward. Shively responded by saying, “I am working in Oklahoma right now and seeing exponential growth in that project. I have not forgotten Falmouth. I have an international investor looking to invest.” Stinson said Shively left his personal number in case any council member wanted to call him and discuss the situation one-on-one.

Council discussed the fire agreement between the city and the county. According to an update from Williams, the city was asking the county for $100,000 in order to offset the costs of fire runs in the county, but the county counter-offered an $80,000 payment to be paid quarterly.

Unlike what is currently happening, this would be their annual contribution. Any capital expenditures such as fire equipment, trucks, gear would still be a “shared” cost, not just the City expense. Both entities are still negotiating figures, so nothing is a definite at this point.

In other business, Council looked at the on-going funding of utilities for both New Hope Center, an entity that assists unwed mothers, and the Pendleton County Rec Commission and BINGO Hall. The agreement was made by former leadership to supply both organizations with utilities up to $3,000. Council requested that both New Hope and the Rec Commission supply them with annual reports regarding their activities and fiscal activity. Some council members expressed concern and said, “It’s not in the city’s best interest to donate utilities.”

The Nuisance Policy was on the agenda. The fiscal court has expressed interest in both the county and city hiring an Ordinance Control Officer. Questions arose because the city ordinance and county regulations are not uniform. Members felt more discussion needed to take place between the two bodies before a decision was made.

Mayor Stinson shared with council that one of the main water pumps had gone down. He said it was 12 years old and would cost $31,000 to replace.

Also a rough draft for a booklet discussing the Klee Property and the city was ready to be proofed before distribution.