Death of Bracken teen under investigation

An investigation into the death of a Bracken County teenager after leaving his senior prom on Saturday evening is underway.

According to Bracken County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Boody, on Sunday at 2:59 a.m., the body of Travis Michael Spencer, 18, was found in a barn near Brooksville. He was immediately transported to Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, where he was pronounced dead.

Boody said first responders were called to a home on Cumminsville-Berlin Road in response to an unconscious male.

“Upon arrival, emergency workers located the victim unresponsive in a barn to the rear of the residence,” Boody said. “All attempts to revive Spencer were unsuccessful. He was subsequently pronounced deceased. An autopsy will determine the cause of death. No foul play is suspected.”

Spencer’s body has been sent to the medical examiner in Frankfort in order to determine the exact cause of death, though alcohol is believed to be a factor, according to Boody.

The BCSO was assisted at the scene by Bracken County Constable Jonathan Galloway and the Brooksville Volunteer Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bracken County Sheriff’s Office.

Spencer was a senior at Bracken County High School, according to Bracken County Superintendent Jeff Aulick.

Aulick said he was notified of Spencer’s death on Sunday.

“We were notified on Sunday of the tragic death of one of our students. Our crisis team met in order to plan out how they would talk to the students,” he said. “We appreciate the support from the community. It has been overwhelming. I also appreciate the efforts and hard work of the administration and staff to meet the needs of our students.”

Aulick said Spencer was a person who positively impacted everyone around him.

“He was a great kid and a great student. He was a member of our family here. You couldn’t ask for any better. He impacted the lives of several of our students,” Aulick said.

Spencer’s funeral service will be Saturday, May 4 at the Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in Peach Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at the funeral home.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help with funeral expenses for Spencer.