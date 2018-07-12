A day in the life of a major leaguer

Most people get up each morning, take shower, then get ready for their day. Then they make the commute to work, put in the day and head home for supper and chores. Maybe even watch a little television before heading to bed, looking to restart the same day in eight hours.

But, what is each day like for a professional athlete?

I sat down with Nate Jones, Chicago White Sox relief pitcher, as he and his team made their first foray into Great American Ball Park to play the Cincinnati Reds and asked him that exact question. I found out that the first part of his day is not unlike the average persons. But, the latter part is very different!

“Depending on when the kids decide to get up, determines when I get up,” he laughed in answering when does his day begin, after a late night at the ball park. “It could be anywhere between 7 and 9 a.m.”

“During that first hour of the morning that everyone is awake, it’s simply getting everyone up and moving as well as eating breakfast.”

While most of us get to spend the evening hours with our children, Jones’ evenings are filled with baseball games. So, he takes a few minutes each day to spend with wife, Lacy and children, Lilly, 5, Archer, 3, and Emmie, five months old.

“There is a playground nearby and we go there from 10-11:30 a.m. almost every day,” said Jones.

“Lilly was excited, as she just got all the way across the monkey bars. The playground also has a pole about 15-20 feet high with webbing welded on it and she loves to climb on it,” the father proudly told.

Likewise, reminiscent of his upbringing, by parents, Bill and Debbie Jones, it’s about being “outside and exercising.”

A healthy lunch and a little indoor playtime leads to him heading to the ballpark around 1:30 p.m. for his work day to start.

It’s a short drive for him, in Chicago traffic, and by 2 p.m. he is usually conditioning. Even in the off-season, there is weight-lifting and conditioning to keep their bodies in peak shape for the long, grueling season.

“Six out of seven days we are doing something. Monday and Thursday, it’s legs and back. Tuesday and Friday, upper body and Wednesday and Saturday, it’s strengthening our core and conditioning,” he explained and then added with a smile. “Sunday, we are off.”

