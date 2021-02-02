You will have to travel to Lexington to get the vaccine

Body

Already, 400,267 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Kentucky, 342,771 through the state’s program, and 57,496 for the long term care facilities program administered by CVS and Walgreen’s under a contract with the federal government according to numbers provided by Governor Andy Beshear’s office last week.

Beshear noted, “We are on track to vaccinate Kentuckians faster than the federal government sends us doses for the fourth straight week. Everyone will get a turn, we just need more supply.”

Four regional vaccination sites will be opening next week in a partnership with Kroger Health announced Beshear.

Kentuckians can be vaccinated at the Kentucky Horse Park by appointment only, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, the week of Feb. 1, then from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday beginning the week of Feb. 8. Appointments can be scheduled directly at Kroger.com/covidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5320.

“Beginning Feb. 1, 2021, the COVID-19 vaccination priority will be phase 1B, people ages 70 or older, and all vaccination sites are asked to prioritize this population until further notice,” Gov. Beshear said. “Other Kentuckians from phases 1A and 1B remain eligible for vaccination and as vaccine quantities and available appointment times allow, persons in phase 1C may also be scheduled, to ensure each vaccination site administers 90% or more of all vaccine doses received within seven days of arrival.”

You can find out more about how to sign-up at vaccine.ky.gov/, or by calling 855-598-2246.

As Kentucky moves into the next phase of vaccination, getting a shot administered by the Three Rivers Health District located in Falmouth appears not to be an option.

Beshear did announce that other regional centers will be opened in the future but presently, residents of Pendleton County will have to wait for something closer or drive to Lexington.

Three Rivers will continue providing the second doses for first responders, school personnel and those older citizens who are high risk.

The governor’s office or Three Rivers Health District did not reply to repeated attempts to contact them on why Pendleton County residents would have to travel to Fayette County to received the vaccine.