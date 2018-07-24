Connor Harper named 2018 Ky. Youth Soccer Player of the Year

Pendleton County Wildcat Soccer Senior star has been named the 2018 Kentucky Youth Soccer Boys Player of the Year for the impact he has made on Kentucky Youth Soccer over the past year.

Chosen for the second time to represent Kentucky as a member of the Kentucky Olympic Developmental team, he traveled to England where the team played several matches. England is a hotbed of soccer fervor as they finished fourth in the recent World Cup.

“While we got scored on as a defense, we got better as we played more games,” admitted Harper. “But in the last game playing against professional 20-year-olds, we held our own and lost 4-3.”

Harper was told by Ky Youth Soccer Director Adrian Parrish who is a native of England, “It’s the best I have seen you play.”

Parrish indicated that Connor is a quiet, young man who lets his talking be done on the field.”

He indicated that on several occasions, the coaches on the opposing teams saw Harper as one of their strongest players.

“He did the team well while in England and was one of our standout players,” said Parrish.

The upcoming senior plays a different role for the Kentucky team and his club team, Kings Hammer Academy Red 01.

“I am the last man before the goalie,” explained Harper. “Someone gets through the defense, it’s my job to match up with them and stop them.”

