Connie G. Cavins, 59, of Dry Ridge, KY, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.

Surviving are daughters Elizabeth and Kayla Kleinwatcher.

Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Dry Ridge, KY.

Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., also at the church, under direction of Peoples Funeral Home.