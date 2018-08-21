Conner Harper scores 4 goals against Camels

Campbell County dispatched the Wildcats from the regional tournament the past two seasons and Coach Aaron Harper scheduled the Camels as the opening game of the season to test his team at the onstart of the 2018 season.

After heavy rains left the play unplayable on Thursday, August 16, the game was moved to Saturday and the field was scorched with the play of Conner Harper.

He scored four times to kick off his senior season in leading the Wildcats to a 5-2 victory over Campbell County.

"Conner’s performance was amazing,” stated Coach Harper. “Anytime a player scores four goals against a quality opponent, it’s a special game.”

According to his head coach, Conner’s goals came in multiple ways. He chipped a ball over the goalie on a breakaway, had a 25-yard shot that curled hitting the upper 90 of the goal at the far post, a penalty kick and slotted the ball past the goalie on a breakaway.

“Wow, what a shot,” said the coach on the second shot. “He’s a threat every time he gets the ball.”

Sophomore Danny Miracle picked up his first varisty goal in capping off the scoring. Senior Tony Dietrich had two assists.

“I am very pleased with the result. Our intensity picked up in the second half and the players wanted it,” continued Harper. “It’s a great way to start the season. We just need to keep that level of play in each game going forward.”

Defensively, Harper indicated they played well in the second half.

“Our shape and marking was the difference. We possessed the ball out of the back and the midfield, creating offensive opportunities.

