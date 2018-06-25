Clem named City of Falmouth Chief of Police

Mayor Ron Stinson did not have far to look for a replacement for Chief of Police with Greg Spaulding’s resignation.

“The next in line was Shannon Clem, as assistant, and I was comfortable with him moving up to lead the department,” said Stinson.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be chief and I look forward to the challenge of serving the community,” said Clem.

Stinson pointed out that Clem is starting out with a hurdle to overcome, a staff that is three officers short of a full staff. “The department took a hit with the chief gone but we are working to fill the staff with good candidates,” he said.

