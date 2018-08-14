Classroom teachers received $100 from anonymous donor

Pendleton County Schools held opening day for staff and Pendleton County Board of Education member, Karen Delaney, representing Pendleton County Education Foundation had a surprise for classroom teachers.

A crisp $100 bill with Benjamin Franklin’s face on it for classroom supplies with a total distribution of $14,300 given out.

Referring to the angst created for public school teachers last year, she said, “There was encouragement from the many who stood in support of teachers and public education. One of those people was stirred by the hateful rhetoric. She has a high regard for education, a product of public institutions and she has a connection to Pendleton County Schools as her children attended our schools from Kindergarten to Commencement.”

She continued, “She is not a teacher but is aware of the level of education it takes to be a teacher. The time beyond the school day and work in the summer that is unseen. The personal money to create a classroom that is welcoming and to provide basic supplies for learning that are not covered in budgets or available in each child’s home.”

As a result, the Classroom Supplies Fund was created through an anonymous gift.

Adam Hall who teaches at Pendleton County likened it to the gifts Oprah would give out. “After all the negativity and questions surrounding our retirement and profession last year, this gift was truly an amazing validation. I can’t thank this donor enough.”

Northern Elementary teacher Jamie Turner said, “Northern Elementary teachers greatly appreciate this generous donation!”

She went on to mention the many items teachers purchase of their own accord including school supplies and personal health.

“Having a successful classroom starts with having students who are taken care of in many ways,” she said.

A long-time teacher at PCHS, Julie Hart, was awestruck and thankful. “I was overwhelmed with emotion that the donor would want to give $100 to all the teachers to inspire us and help us get ready for the upcoming school year.”

She added with thanks, “This is my 30th year of teaching and I have never even heard of such a wonderful and inspiring idea.”

Michelle Lustenburg posted on her Facebook account that she is #feelingblessed. “It’s not really about the money. It’s about the appreciation of what we do every year. To whomever did this, I’m sure you already know that making a positive contribution to someone else’s life can be an emotional “game changer.” It is so incredibly important sometimes to know that someone is looking in from the outside and values what we do.”

For one anonymous person, they have set the tone for the 2018-19 year at Pendleton County Schools with appreciation, value and worth that will be felt throughout the year.