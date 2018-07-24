Classic cars and trucks cruising into Butler

The Butler Lions Club will hold their 26th annual Benefit Cruise-In from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 with a rain date of August 4 at the Butler Community Park.

There is no gate admission. In addition to plenty of cars, there will also be food, drinks, music and games.

The first 50 cars receive a dash plaque.

The Butler Lions Club would like to thank all their sponsors which makes the annual cruise-in possible. For more information, contact Gary Veirs at 859-472-2624.