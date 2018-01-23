Class ring treasure hidden in Butler sewer pipe

The Butler Water and Sewage project will be a long-lasting beneficial renovation for the residents of the city. But for Darlene Murrell Wright, the benefits unexpectedly came via a treasure hidden away in a sewage pipe

Wright, who is the North Family Resource Youth Services Center Director, indicated that her sister Terry Murrell Bush lives at their childhood home in Butler. One day, as her dogs were barking at some men who were working on the sewer lines, she went out to calm them down.

One of the men asked if she knew any Murrells and specifically a Darlene Murrell. After indicating that was her sister, she listened to the worker explain that he had been running a camera through the sewer line and saw Darlene’s class ring. Unable to grab it with the camera, they thought it might come out when they flushed the lines.

