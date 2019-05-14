City of Falmouth providing location for yard sales to setup

Throughout the many small town communities of Pendleton County, residents are encouraged to plan a yard sale on Saturday, June 1.

Falmouth Outlook will be running a special listing of all yard sales by Pendleton County community in the Tuesday, May 28 edition.

To have your yard sale included in the listing, call Falmouth Outlook office at 859-654-3332 or stop by the office at 210 Main Street, Falmouth. Cost is $15 for the first 15 words plus $1 per each additional word.

The listing will provide each person with an opportunity to maximize their shopping time and visit all the yard sales in the county.

It’s a springtime activity that can raise some extra funds for your budget while cleaning out the storage in your house.

For those who want to have a group location, the City of Falmouth will close parts of downtown for vendors. The spots are first-come, first-served and should be setup in the designated sections by 8 a.m. The yard sales should be closed at 2 p.m. Streets will be blocked off at 6:30 a.m. to through traffic and reopened by 3 p.m.