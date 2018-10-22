Casey Jones named to All-Region soccer team

Casey Jones has had a great senior season as a Ladycat soccer player. The team scored 25 goals this season and Casey was involved with 21 of them. She scored 17 of the goals herself. Coach Stacy Meyers told me early in the season Casey would be an integral part of the team’s success. She was right, and Casey was selected this weekend as a member of the 2nd Team All Region by other region coaches.

Due to injuries throughout the year, Casey was moved to play spots that limited her ability to attack the opposing goal. Casey was always willing to do what was necessary and asked of her enthusiastically.

It was a joy this year to watch her move up and down the field, slicing through a team of defenders. Some nights, defenses just couldn’t stop her, and on a night where she had scored four goals in the first half, it took Mother Nature and lightning to erase her achievements on the night. Then she followed it up the next week with five goals on one night in back-to- back varsity games.

Coach Meyers commented that Casey wanted to play soccer at the next level, and she is in fact attending a camp at Asbury College to be evaluated by their coaches. Coach Meyers simply added, “She can play. “

Coach Meyers said it has been fun coaching Casey over the last four years of high school, watching her grow in the game, understanding the principles of being an effective player. “I do wish we could have played her upfront all of the time where she could have focused all of her energy, but a player with her skill and hustle at times had to help support the team in various roles. “

As Casey completes her senior season, it is nice to see her get the recognition she has earned with her performance on the field.