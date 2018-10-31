Carson wants to citizens to take back their city

After 31 1/2 years of teaching at Southern Elementary, Joyce Carson continues to enjoy being with the kids. That love has led her to continue substituting, and she is now in her 44th year of education.

She is also in her fourth month of serving on city council. She filled the spot vacated by her son, Alex, when he moved out of city limits.

Utilities

“Utilities are in dire need of repair, especially water and sewer,” said Carson about the status of the utilities in Falmouth.

She noted that the state has issued agreed orders that the city has to do it or they will be fined for it. According to Carson, the city is fixing the water tanks and is building a retention pond at the sewage system, but lines will have to wait.

Starting in July, she was thrown into the fire immediately as rate increases were being addressed in her first meetings.

She discussed what she learned during that time. “We needed to communicate to the public what we planned on doing. It needed to be done. It was a tough decision.”

Business growth

She tied the issues with the utilities to fostering business growth.

“We won’t be able to grow. We will have to raise prices and not give services to the people,” she said.

She proposed, “I think we can give tax incentives to come in Falmouth.”

She continued by pointing out that city council would need to get together and work out what incentives they could provide.

She mentioned a family type of restaurant, Senior housing, and retail establishments on the south end of the town while downtown could be antique, coffee, and sandwich shops.

Privatization

Carson ended up back-and-forth on the issue of privatizing trash. She indicated that she finally decided to vote no on the issue after talking with constituents.

“I was on the fence for a long time. The constituents seemed to want to keep garbage the way it was,” she said. “I think there will be more personal service to the citizens if we keep it.”

Drug issue

“I liked to see citizens take back the city, report things they see and don’t be afraid to sit outside,” she said while touting the return of the VIPS program.

Whether it’s businesses or eyes, she wants to see her city return to the way it was.

The complete video interview of Joyce Carson is available at www.falmouthoutlook.com as well as a growing list of video interviews with candidates in November 6 General Election.