Camp Northward special needs youth go fishing at Twin Rivers Fishing Lake

For over half their lives, Tony Gargano and Matt Simpson have given a week of their summer serving handicap campers at the Special Needs Youth Week at Camp Northward. Gargano started when he was 12 years of age and Simpson was just a year older. At 18, they became deans and have been leading the week for the past 14 years. “We love it and cannot give it up,” said Simpson who is the worship leader at Leesburg Christian Church. “I never knew you could trust and have so someone love you no matter what. It’s the closest thing to unconditional love.

Gargano, who attends Seven Hills in Cincinnati, credits the experience for molding him into the man he is.

“It made me grow up as a young adult by serving. I grew up with these campers. One was with us for 22 years before they aged out last year.”