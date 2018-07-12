Browning attends institute for future agriculture leaders

Pendleton County high school junior Brook Browning recently returned home from Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders (IFAL). Browning and 45 other high school students from around the state attended the five-day summer leadership conference, held at the University of Kentucky.

“Since being in Pendleton County’s FFA chapter, one of the various competitions I have competed in was Farm Bureau’s Outstanding Youth speech contest,” explained Browning on how she got involved in the IFAL program. “I have heard great comments from past applicants and knew the leadership skills IFAL would provide me.”

While at the camp, she studied a Health Nutrition and Farm Management career pathway.

Both of which, Browning is considering for her future career. In both cases, she was able to meet and discuss with some of UK’s professors in that field.

“Although we encountered many fascinating facilities while being at IFAL, two of the most intriguing were visiting UK’s Dairy Cattle Farm and Sheep Operation Farm,” she said. “I have always pictured my future with a small farm and livestock. Cattle and sheep are two things I plan to have.”

