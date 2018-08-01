BREAKING: Sheriff's office continues war on drug dealers in Pendleton County

Kentucky State Police Cannabis Suppression Unit, Kentucky State Police DESI Unit, ATF assisted by the Pendleton County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Craig Peoples, Deputy Sheriffs Todd Dennie and Jared Brewer destroyed over 500 marijuana plants from a farm in southern Pendleton County on Monday, July 30.

Jeronimo Salazar Martinez was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Marijuana less than five lbs and Cutlivation of marijuana more than five plants. Warrants are also being issued for being an illegal immigrant. He was lodged in Campbell County Detention.

While the legality of marijuana is being debated by legislators throughout the country and in Kentucky, it is still against the law to traffic and grow marijuana. It is law enforcement agencies responsiblity to enforce the laws on the books even while legislators determine what laws to create or do away with.