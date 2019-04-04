Breaking News: Dontaie Allen involved in car accident

On Wednesday morning as Dontaie Allen drove to Lexington on Russell Cave Road for physical therapy for his knee injury, his vechicle struck a tree at about 7 a.m. according to Charles Loudermilk, a public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police post at Dry Ridge. Allen was the only occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana by ambulance after the accident and released after being treated.

Allen was in surgery on Thursday but the extent of the injury was unknown.